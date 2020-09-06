Poll: Would you visit pubs if they re-opened in the coming weeks?

THIS WEEK, PUBS might have had cause for hope. Despite a recent spike in case numbers, the government has seemed to indicate that ‘wet pubs’ might soon be re-opening.

Indications of how ‘soon’ is seem to vary. Some suggestions indicate that it could be as soon as this month, while October has also been raised as a realistic timeline.

Nonetheless, it seems that politicians are starting to bow to pressure from publicans who have seen their premises closed for months.

But if publicans are eager to open, what about customers? Would you pay a visit to new look, coronavirus-era pubs?

Today we want to know: Would you visit pubs if they re-opened in the next two months?

