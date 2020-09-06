This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 6 September 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Would you visit pubs if they re-opened in the coming weeks?

The government appears to be bowing to pressure from publicans.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 9:30 AM
29 minutes ago 11,429 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5196445
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THIS WEEK, PUBS might have had cause for hope. Despite a recent spike in case numbers, the government has seemed to indicate that ‘wet pubs’ might soon be re-opening.

Indications of how ‘soon’ is seem to vary. Some suggestions indicate that it could be as soon as this month, while October has also been raised as a realistic timeline. 

Nonetheless, it seems that politicians are starting to bow to pressure from publicans who have seen their premises closed for months. 

But if publicans are eager to open, what about customers? Would you pay a visit to new look, coronavirus-era pubs?

Today we want to know: Would you visit pubs if they re-opened in the next two months?


Poll Results:

Yes (269)
No (257)
I don't know (56)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie