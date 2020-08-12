Call for strong support package as publicans 'not optimistic' about September re-opening

PUBLICANS HAVE CALLED on the government to provide a strong support package for pubs who are unable to open due to public health concerns.

The Vintners groups have said they are “not optimistic” that pubs will be allowed to reopen at the end of August in light of recent Covid-19 trends.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) said pubs are being treated differently to other sectors of the economy and they want to see funding provided to all pubs who are being asked to stay closed.

Last week the government announced that pubs that are not serving food – essentially operating as restaurants – must remain closed until at least 31 August. The groups said this will mean 3,500 pubs employing 25,000 people across the country will have been unable to trade by government order for a minimum of 168 days (46% of a year).

They said there is growing scepticism across the industry that the government will allow them to open their doors at the end of the month.

Publicans are calling for a specific pub support package of direct financial aid, the maintenance of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and temporary wage subsidy at current rates for all closed pubs until their reopening and an extension of current licences until September next year.

“As we have made clear from the outset of this crisis, pubs want the opportunity to trade responsibly,” said Padraig Cribben, Chief Executive of the VFI.

The pubs that are still closed can’t wait to get their doors open again, to interact with their customers and to earn a living. These businesses will abide by the public health requirements, they just want the same chance as was granted to the rest of the economy.

“The clear preference of these pubs is to reopen, but if the government won’t let them then they owe these pubs special support,” Cribben said.