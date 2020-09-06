Everyone out by 11.30pm and no time limits where 2m distance maintained - Draft guidelines for pub reopening

NEW DRAFT GUIDELINES for the re-opening of pubs that do not serve food would see the 105 minute time-limit abolished in premises where a distance of two metres between customers from different households can be strictly maintained.

The draft guidelines, drawn up by Fáilte Ireland, include many of the same systems in place for pubs that are open as restaurants currently.

These include a requirement for customers to order their drinks at the table only, having customers off the premises by 11.30pm and the application of the 105 minute time-limit where the physical distancing is one metre.

The physical distancing of two metres required to avoid a 105 minute time-limit would not apply to customers from the same household.

Customers would also be required to remain seated in smoking areas of bars.

Under the draft guidelines, pubs would keep a record of the arrival times of customers as well as their contact details and group numbers would be limited to six people from no more than three households.

Bars are also advised to implement phased shifts for staff and keep the same combination where possible to limit employee interaction. The draft guidelines state face coverings should be worn by employees where there are no other protective measures, such as a screen, and customers should also wear them when arriving to or leaving their table.

They also recommend bars provide individually wrapped straws to customers and minimise the decoration of drinks with items such as cocktail umbrellas.

The draft guidelines from Fáilte Ireland advise publicans to arrange for their beer lines to be cleaned ahead of their reopening “as a notice period may be required by breweries or suppliers”.

Enhanced cleaning of beer taps, drip trays and cocktail equipment is also advised, as well as at least twice daily cleaning of door handles and hand rails.