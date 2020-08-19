138 pubs now facing potential prosecution over possible breaches in Covid-19 regulations

THERE ARE NOW 138 pubs facing potential prosecution over possible breaches in Covid-19 regulations, according to gardaí.

From 7pm on 3 July to 11.59pm on 16 August, An Garda Síochána has conducted thousands of checks on licensed premises throughout the country under Operation Navigation to support public health guidelines.

Gardaí said that to date, the vast majority of licensed premises have been found to be in compliance with regulations and licensing laws.

From Tuesday, 11 August to Sunday, 16 August, a total of 13 potential breaches were found by gardaí. Files will now be prepared for the DPP in each of these cases.

In all of these cases, gardaí found customers consuming alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

The cumulative total of potential beaches since Operation Navigation began now stands at 138.

“The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome. However, there remains a minority who are putting their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting Covid-19,” Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said.

“Everyone in the community has a role to play in stopping the spread of Covid-19, including licensed premises,” he said.

“Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours.

“Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we individually and collectively follow the public health advice and adhere to the public health regulations to flatten this new curve in the virus.”

Gardaí said they have also carried out a total of 354 checkpoints in Kildare, Laois and Offaly and all surrounding divisions on 15 and 16 August under Operation Fanacht.

Of these, 164 were in Kildare and Laois/Offaly divisions. The remaining 190 were conducted in the other surrounding divisions.