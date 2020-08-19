This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

138 pubs now facing potential prosecution over possible breaches in Covid-19 regulations

Files are being prepared for the DPP.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 4:24 PM
25 minutes ago 5,973 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5180360
Image: Shutterstock/DisobeyArt
Image: Shutterstock/DisobeyArt

THERE ARE NOW 138 pubs facing potential prosecution over possible breaches in Covid-19 regulations, according to gardaí. 

From 7pm on 3 July to 11.59pm on 16 August, An Garda Síochána has conducted thousands of checks on licensed premises throughout the country under Operation Navigation to support public health guidelines. 

Gardaí said that to date, the vast majority of licensed premises have been found to be in compliance with regulations and licensing laws. 

From Tuesday, 11 August to Sunday, 16 August, a total of 13 potential breaches were found by gardaí. Files will now be prepared for the DPP in each of these cases. 

In all of these cases, gardaí found customers consuming alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold. 

The cumulative total of potential beaches since Operation Navigation began now stands at 138. 

“The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome. However, there remains a minority who are putting their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting Covid-19,” Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said. 

“Everyone in the community has a role to play in stopping the spread of Covid-19, including licensed premises,” he said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours. 

“Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we individually and collectively follow the public health advice and adhere to the public health regulations to flatten this new curve in the virus.” 

Gardaí said they have also carried out a total of 354 checkpoints in Kildare, Laois and Offaly and all surrounding divisions on 15 and 16 August under Operation Fanacht. 

Of these, 164 were in Kildare and Laois/Offaly divisions. The remaining 190 were conducted in the other surrounding divisions. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie