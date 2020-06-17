This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 17 June, 2020
Covid-19: Pubs permitted to impose one-metre distance in some cases, new guidance says

Fáilte Ireland has this evening published guidelines for the reopening of pubs.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 10:01 PM
24 minutes ago 21,184 Views 46 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5125870
Image: Shutterstock/Aleksandar Karanov
Image: Shutterstock/Aleksandar Karanov
PUBS MAY BE permitted to impose one-metre social distancing in some cases if a two-metre distance is not possible, new guidance says.

As pubs prepare to reopen on 29 June, a final report by Fáilte Ireland has confirmed that pubs will be expected to serve “substantial meals” that cost at least €9.

This €9 requirement will only be in place for three weeks until 20 July, when pubs that don’t serve food are allowed reopen. 

The tourism body made it clear today the €9 spending guideline is based on the 1962 Intoxicating Liquor, that states a “substantial” plate of food is one which you’d expect to be served as a main midday or evening meal. 

The guidelines outline that where two-metre physical distancing is not possible, businesses will be permitted to implement one-metre distancing in controlled environments provided other risk mitigation requirements have been met and pre-booked time slots are in place.

Fáilte Ireland based the measured on draft guidance from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) to safely reopen the sector.

Fáilte Ireland said that over the past 24 hours it has engaged in intensive discussions with officials from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport following guidance from the HPSC to ensure some of its concerns, and that of the industry, were addressed. 

The tourism advocated on behalf of the industry for the following changes, which have now been accepted by the HPSC:

  • Seating time has changed from 90 minutes to 105 minutes with an additional 15 minutes between bookings (2 hours in total). The 15 minutes has been added to allow for adequate cleaning and to ensure customers leave and enter without mixing.
  • Businesses will now be required to collect the contact information of just the party lead. Previously, the original HPSC guidance stated that this should be collected for the full group.

The guidelines, which will be circulated to publicans, give clarity on how pubs can reopen at the end of this month. 

More to follow…

With reporting by Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

