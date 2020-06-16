This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 16 June, 2020
Pubs expected to serve 'substantial meals' costing at least €9 if they are to reopen on 29 June

Fáilte Ireland has received guidance from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre regarding food service businesses.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 10:22 PM
1 hour ago 19,508 Views 41 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

PUBS WILL BE expected to serve “substantial meals” that costs at least €9 if they are to reopen on 29 June, Fáilte Ireland has said. 

Fáilte Ireland says it has received guidance from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre regarding food service businesses and Covid-19. 

The detailed guidance is aimed at facilitating the safe reopening of food service businesses, including pubs that serve food.

Fáilte Ireland is continuing to work through the guidance document in consultation with officials from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport to seek clarity on some aspects in order to fully update the guidance. 

It’s guidance for pubs (including gastro pubs and bars) will be published in the coming days. 

The guidelines will state that from 29 June, pubs that serve food and meet other features expected of a restaurant may reopen. 

Any food offerings will be required to be a “substantial meal”, as detained by the Intoxicating Liquor Act 1962. 

The Act outlines that “the meal is such as might be expected to be served as a main midday or evening meal or as a main course in either such meal”.

The meal will be required to be of a kind for which it would be reasonable to charge no less than €9. 

Earlier this month, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan indicated that peanuts and crisps should not be the only food publicans serve to customers in order to reopen on 29 June. 

Speaking at a Covid-19 briefing at the Department of Health, Holohan said: “A few people getting together for a few pints and a packet of peanuts doesn’t constitute a restaurant.”

It has also previously been confirmed that pubs will not need a restaurant licence in order to open. 

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

