RTÉ mocks up what pubs could look like under the new guidelines and Joe Duffy isn't happy

No more than four people would be allowed for every 10 square metres in a premises.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 18 May 2020, 10:45 PM
43 minutes ago 19,122 Views 35 Comments
Joe Duffy and Claire Byrne in a socially distanced pub.
THE CLAIRE BYRNE show tonight mocked up how pubs could look if they were to return with social distancing rules. 

The show used Fair City pub McCoy’s to see what it would be like to enforce guidelines which vintners proposed to the Government so they could open earlier than Phase 5 (August 10), which they had been initially slated for.

Under these proposals, bar areas in pubs will become ‘dispense’ areas only, with no sitting, standing, ordering, payment or drinking at the bar allowed.

, with table service a requirement in all pubs, which would only serve a maximum of six customers seated at tables.

Live music and DJs would not be allowed and there would be possible limits on the number of people using toilets at any one time.

Speaking in a pre-recorded piece on the Claire Byrne Show this evening, Joe Duffy said he had hoped the pub would be a bit more intimate but that the measures leave a lot to be desired. 

He said: “Unless you’re coming to the pub with your crossword or a game of boggle and all you want to do is sit in the corner on your own, so to speak, people won’t come. This is worse than I thought it would be. I hadn’t imagined it like this.

“I knew there was going to be distance but I thought it’d be much more intimate and you could have a conversation but you can’t. You can’t really have a conversation unless you bellow.”

Tweet by @Claire Byrne Live Source: Claire Byrne Live/Twitter

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
