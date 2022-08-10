Poll: Have you ever been to the Puck Fair?

TODAY IS THE first day of the Puck Fair, an annual three-day event in Killorglin, Co. Kerry, which is said to be Ireland’s oldest festival.

The festival’s centrepiece is a wild goat, which is caught from the mountains and brought back to the town for the fair, traditionally by a local schoolgirl.

But animal rights advocates have raised concerns about the welfare of “King Puck” amid a hot spell of weather.

A spokesman for the festival has said that if necessary, the animal will be taken down if the heat gets too much and that the goat will be given a health check and well-looked after.

So today we’re asking: Have you ever been to the Puck Fair?

