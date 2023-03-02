Pulp bassist Steve Mackey dies at age 56

BRITPOP BAND PULP has paid tribute to their bassist and “beloved friend” Steve Mackey, who died today at age 56.

Mackey joined Pulp in 1989 and recorded five albums with the band as well as playing on hit songs Common People and Disco 2000.

He also produced songs and albums by M.I.A., Florence and the Machine and Arcade Fire.

Alongside a photo of Mackey climbing in the Andes, the band wrote on Instagram today: “Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones.”

“This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did,” the statement continues.

On Mackey’s own Instagram account, his wife Kate wrote:

“After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have to say goodbye to my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey.”

Mackey also toured with the band The Wallflowers from 2017 to 2019.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed the group’s reunion last year, saying they will play “some concerts” in 2023, though Mackey was not due to appear at the upcoming shows.

The group is scheduled to play a string of gigs this summer, including a June show in Dublin’s St Anne’s Park, as well as the Isle of Wight festival, Latitude and Trnsmt.