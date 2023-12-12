Puma to end sponsorship deal with Israeli national football team

GERMAN SPORTSWEAR MAKER Puma has said it would end a sponsorship deal with the Israeli national football team in a decision made before the beginning of the conflict in Gaza.

Following a strategy review carried out at the end of 2022, Puma would stop outfitting the Israeli team from next year, the company said.

“While two newly signed national teams – including a new statement team – will be announced later this year and in 2024, the contracts of some federations such as Serbia and Israel will expire in 2024,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.

“These decisions were taken in 2022 in line with the regular timelines for the design (and) development of the team jerseys,” the spokeswoman said.

The deal with Israel, which was signed in 2018, prompted calls to boycott the sportswear brand.

Campaigners accused Puma of endorsing illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank through its deal with the Israeli FA, which includes teams from the occupied Palestinian territory.

The outbreak in October of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, has strengthened longstanding calls to boycott products which support Israel.

The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign today responded to the news from Puma, tweeting: “Amazing news! #BDS is unstoppable. Well done everyone for campaigning so hard for this, it’s great to see some light in these dark times. Keep chipping away. It can be done.”

The Financial Times, which first reported the story today, said the pro-Palestinian BDS campaign claimed on X, formerly Twitter, that the decision to end the partnership was a direct response to its longstanding calls for a boycott.

However, the Financial Times reported that the Israeli FA has rejected the claim, calling it a “pathetic attempt … to mislead”.

The Israeli FA reportedly said it had an option to extend the contract by two years until 2026 but decided in September against doing so after failing to reach agreement over improved contractual terms and conditions.

Includes reporting by © AFP 2023