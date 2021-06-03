#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 3 June 2021
Advertisement

Spanish trawler captain to appear in Cork court following Naval Service detention

The Punta Candieira was arrested on Monday by the LÉ Róisín off the Cork coast.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 3 Jun 2021, 9:42 AM
6 minutes ago 305 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5456414
The Punta Candieira arriving in Cobh on Tuesday.
Image: Niall O'Connor
The Punta Candieira arriving in Cobh on Tuesday.
The Punta Candieira arriving in Cobh on Tuesday.
Image: Niall O'Connor

A SPANISH TRAWLER captain is due to appear before a court in County Cork this morning on charges relating to alleged breaches of fishing regulations. 

The Irish Naval vessel LÉ Róisín detained the Punta Candieira 95 nautical miles off the Cork coast on Monday.

The vessel is from Galicia in Spain and using the long line fishing method to catch hake. 

The Naval Service said that the arrest, the fifth this year, was in connection with alleged breaches of fishing regulations.  

A garda spokesperson confirmed this morning that one of the crew was due in court in Midleton charged in connection with the incident.

“At the request of the Irish Naval Service, An Garda Síochána detained a ship at Cobh port on June 1, 2021 for suspected breaches of the Sea Fisheries and Maritime Jurisdiction Act, 2006.

“Following an application through the courts, the vessel was further detained whilst an investigation was carried out in conjunction with the State Solicitors Office.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“A man, aged in his 50s, has since been charged in connection with this incident and he is due to appear before Midleton District Court this morning,” the spokesperson said. 

Comments have been disabled for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie