Spanish trawler captain to appear in Cork court following Naval Service detention

The Punta Candieira arriving in Cobh on Tuesday.

A SPANISH TRAWLER captain is due to appear before a court in County Cork this morning on charges relating to alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

The Irish Naval vessel LÉ Róisín detained the Punta Candieira 95 nautical miles off the Cork coast on Monday.

The vessel is from Galicia in Spain and using the long line fishing method to catch hake.

The Naval Service said that the arrest, the fifth this year, was in connection with alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

A garda spokesperson confirmed this morning that one of the crew was due in court in Midleton charged in connection with the incident.

“At the request of the Irish Naval Service, An Garda Síochána detained a ship at Cobh port on June 1, 2021 for suspected breaches of the Sea Fisheries and Maritime Jurisdiction Act, 2006.

“Following an application through the courts, the vessel was further detained whilst an investigation was carried out in conjunction with the State Solicitors Office.

“A man, aged in his 50s, has since been charged in connection with this incident and he is due to appear before Midleton District Court this morning,” the spokesperson said.

