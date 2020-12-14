#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 14 December 2020
Advertisement

40,000 people close PUP claims and return to work as €90 million paid out this week

There are just over 300,000 people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment.

By Sean Murray Monday 14 Dec 2020, 6:01 PM
41 minutes ago 2,716 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5299683
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/nep0
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/nep0

OVER 300,000 PEOPLE will receive the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week, at a cost of €89.96 million.

In a statement today, the Department of Social Protection said that 40,075 people closed their PUP claim in the last week stating that they were doing so because they are returning to work.

The sector with the highest number of PUP claimants is within accommodation and food service activities (88,659 people), followed by wholesale and retail trade (45,197) and administrative and support service activities (28,705).

The 306,220 people who’ll receive a payment on the PUP this week is in addition to the 194,058 people who are on the Live Register as at the end of November. 

All payments will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their post office tomorrow. 

In the last week, the top sectors for those who closed their PUP claim were in accommodation and food service activities (17,478), hairdressers and beauty salons (6,858) and wholesale and retail trade (6,693). 

Dublin had the greater number of people closing their claims, followed by Cork, Galway, Kildare and Limerick. 

People under the age of 25 accounted for around a quarter of those who closed their claim this week. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Under new measures announced last week, self-employed workers will be allowed to earn €960 over two months while also claiming the PUP.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “I very much welcome the significant drop in the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

“The figure reflects the impact of exiting Level 5 of restrictions – which has seen many businesses re-open and thousands of staff return to the workplace.

A further 46,000 people have closed their PUP claim in the past seven days and over 40,000 of them have done so because they too are returning to work. This is evident in every county and is another positive development. It means that next week’s figure will see another sizeable decrease.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie