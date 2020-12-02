Gardaí identify 28 people suspected of involvement in Pandemic Unemployment Payment fraud

GARDAÍ SAY THEY have identified 28 people suspected of being involved in Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) fraud offences.

Officers, who have been investigating these offences since May, said their inquiries have resulted in identifying a suspected international organised crime group comprising of people based in Ireland and other jurisdictions who have engaged in both identity and fraud offences to obtain PUP cash.

Today, a number of searches were conducted in Limerick and Clare in connection with this investigation.

This is a joint operation involving Department of Social Protection officials, gardaí seconded to the Department of Social Protection as well as Customs and Excise officials.

A number of items including documentation and related material have been seized and are currently being examined.

Gardaí said the investigation is continuing.