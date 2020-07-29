People on PUP and Jobseeker's can travel to Green List countries without losing payment, minister says in u-turn

PEOPLE IN RECEIPT of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) can travel to countries on the Green List without losing access to this payment, Minister Heather Humphreys has said.

The Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection also said those in receipt of Jobseeker’s assistance can also travel to Green List countries – i.e. those countries designated by the government where people can travel to and from without the advice to quarantine for 14 days afterwards – and not lose the payment.

Humphreys told the Dáil today that her department could “have communicated more effectively” on the matter in recent days.

She said the vast majority (90%) of the 2,500 people who’ve had their payment stopped due to travel abroad were leaving the country permanently.

The minister said that some travelling abroad may have been unaware of the new criteria, and that her department will review all cases where holidaymakers travelling abroad had their payment stripped.

Regulations will be signed to allow recipients of the PUP to travel to Green List countries.

Those in receipt of PUP or Jobseeker’s will be permitted to go to non-Green List countries for essential reasons, but they must notify their local welfare office first.

The countries on the Green List are Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, Greenland, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino.

The affair has proven to be yet another headache for the new government, with the move to remove the PUP for those travelling abroad heavily criticised in recent days.

Since 7 July, 104 cases of the PUP have been stopped after people in receipt of the payment were found to have travelled abroad for non-essential reasons.

Yesterday, the Free Legal Advice Centre (Flac) said there was no legal basis to remove or suspend PUP for those who holiday abroad.

Its chief executive Eilis Barry said: “While legislation may allow for this suspension in relation to Jobseekers Benefit, it does not go so far as to allow the Department sweeping powers to suspend or close other payments that people may receive – including Covid PUP.”

Minister Humphreys, however, did add today that her officials had advised her that “there was no provision to receive a payment while out of the country under any circumstances”.

With reporting from Christina Finn