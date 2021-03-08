Slight dip in number of people receiving Pandemic Unemployment Payment support

THE DEPARTMENT OF Social Protection said it has issued weekly payments valued at €139 million to 464,860 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The number of people receiving the PUP support has decreased by 3,987 compared to last week.

These figures are in addition to the 186,702 people who were on the Live Register at the end of February.

Dublin is the county with the highest number of people who are receiving the payment this week at 146,547. It is followed by Cork with 47,011 and Galway on 24,934.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities (109,754), followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (74,153) and Construction (58,864).

Speaking today on the latest PUP figures, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “This week again we see a small but steady number of people closing their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

“I want to commend the huge efforts being made by people, young and old, which are paying dividends in helping to suppress the Covid-19 virus.

“We cannot let our guard down at this time. Employees need to work from home where possible. All of us need to continue to follow the health guidelines and remind ourselves that we are making these sacrifices on behalf of our families, our friends, our communities and our frontline workers.”