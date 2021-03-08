#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 8 March 2021
Advertisement

Slight dip in number of people receiving Pandemic Unemployment Payment support

This week’s PUP payments are valued at €139 million.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 8 Mar 2021, 7:32 PM
56 minutes ago 2,417 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5375597
Image: Shutterstock/sebra
Image: Shutterstock/sebra

THE DEPARTMENT OF Social Protection said it has issued weekly payments valued at €139 million to 464,860 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The number of people receiving the PUP support has decreased by 3,987 compared to last week. 

These figures are in addition to the 186,702 people who were on the Live Register at the end of February. 

Dublin is the county with the highest number of people who are receiving the payment this week at 146,547. It is followed by Cork with 47,011 and Galway on 24,934.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities (109,754), followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (74,153) and Construction (58,864).

Speaking today on the latest PUP figures, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “This week again we see a small but steady number of people closing their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I want to commend the huge efforts being made by people, young and old, which are paying dividends in helping to suppress the Covid-19 virus. 

“We cannot let our guard down at this time.  Employees need to work from home where possible. All of us need to continue to follow the health guidelines and remind ourselves that we are making these sacrifices on behalf of our families, our friends, our communities and our frontline workers.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie