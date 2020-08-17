This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 17 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Almost 28,000 people have had their PUP stopped after failing to confirm they still needed it

Anybody who is eligible but did not confirm it can have the payment restored by re-applying online.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 17 Aug 2020, 6:36 PM
32 minutes ago 7,906 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5178275
Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.
Image: PA Images
Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.
Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.
Image: PA Images

ALMOST 28,000 PEOPLE have had their Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) stopped after they failed to confirm with the Department of Social Protection that they were still eligible to receive it. 

The department provided an update on the PUP this evening and said this move comes after it contacted recipients for several weeks about whether they were still entitled to the payment. 

The department said that approximately 390,000 PUP recipients were contacted “via email, SMS and via their MyWelfare account” and that a “large scale advertising campaign” was also launched.

The majority of people confirmed their continued eligibility for the payment but the department says that at the beginning of last week 29,000 had not done so. 

People were given a final week to do so ahead of a 9 August deadline and “just over 1,000″ did in that period. 

“The remainder will not receive a payment tomorrow as their PUP claim remains closed,” the department said in a statement this evening. 

The department adds that anybody who is still eligible but did not confirm their eligibility by the deadline can have their payment restored by re-applying online.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said this eventing that “every effort” was made to contact those affected. 

Related Read

17.08.20 Coronavirus: No deaths and 56 new cases confirmed in Ireland

“Our resources are not unlimited and we need to ensure that this money goes to the people and families who genuinely need it,” she said. 

My department has made every effort to contact every person receiving the payment in recent weeks in order to confirm their continued eligibility. The vast, vast majority of people responded and will continue to receive their payment as normal.

“I want to stress if there were extenuating circumstances which prevented any person from responding to confirm their eligibility, all they need to do is re-apply online to have their payment restored,” she added. 

Update

The department has also said it has this evening issued PUP payments valued at €72.2 million to 232,400 recipients. 

Over the past seven days, 9,700 people have closed their PUP claim and some 4,300 will be receiving their final payment tomorrow.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The PUP rate is paid at €203 a week to about a quarter of recipients and €350 per week to three-quarters.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie