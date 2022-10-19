Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
Advertisement

Putin declares martial law in Ukrainian regions Russia claims to have annexed

The Kremlin has published a decree saying martial law will be introduced from early tomorrow.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Oct 2022, 1:16 PM
1 hour ago 24,268 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5897092
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting yesterday at the Kremlin.
Image: Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting yesterday at the Kremlin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting yesterday at the Kremlin.
Image: Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin Pool

Updated 1 hour ago

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR Putin today introduced martial law in four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claims to have annexed.

The four territories — Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south; Donetsk and Lugansk in the east — create a crucial land corridor between Russia and the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Together, all five make up around 20% of Ukraine, whose forces in recent weeks have been clawing back ground.

“I signed a decree to introduce martial law in these four subjects of the Russian Federation,” Putin said during a televised National Security Council meeting.

The Kremlin then published a decree saying martial law will be introduced from early Thursday. 

Putin’s announcement came as Ukrainian forces advanced in territory held by Moscow for months.

“The Kyiv regime refused to recognise the will of the people, rejects any proposals for negotiation, gunfire continues, civilians are dying,” the 70-year-old Russian leader said.

He accused Ukraine of using “terrorist methods”.

“They send sabotage groups into our territory,” he said, claiming Moscow had foiled other attacks after its Crimea bridge was targeted “including at our nuclear power facilities.”

Under Russian law, martial law allows for the strengthening of the military, curfews, limits of movement, censorships and interning of foreign citizens.

“We are working on solving very complex large-scale tasks to ensure security and protect the future of Russia,” Putin said.

More as we get it.

© AFP 2022 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie