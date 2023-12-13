Case over name similarities between restaurants The Little Pyg and The Little Pig settled

IT’S NOT A case of too many snouts in the trough, there’s plenty of room for everyone – a judge has been told in a court battle between restaurants named after a little pig.

It’s the spelling that has created the legal stink, Judge John O’Connor heard in the Circuit Civil Court when the owner of The Little Pig restaurant objected to another restaurateur using the name The Little Pyg.

Barrister Fred Gilligan, counsel for the owner of The Little Pig, told the court The Little Pyg was less than 100 metres away in Dublin 2 and was causing confusion to diners and financial loss to The Little Pig.

The Little Pig owner, Michael Martin, had asked the court for an injunction restraining Paul McGlade, owner of The Little Pyg from using the title The Little Pyg in his new venture The Little Pyg Terrace.

Mr Gilligan, who appeared with MDM Solicitors, said The Little Pig had already changed its name to The Little Pig Speakeasy to help customers distinguish between both brands which serve similar foods and drinks.

The Little Pyg specialises in cocktails they describe as “pygtails.”

Barrister Anthony Thullier, who appeared with Clark Hill Solicitors for Mr McGlade and The Little Pyg Terrace, told Judge O’Connor it was ludicrous for anyone to suggest that The Little Pyg was attempting to piggy back on the much smaller entity of The Little Pig.

“The Little Pyg, which is a registered trademark, it has 154,000 followers on social media; the Little Pig has only 7,000,” Mr Thullier told the court.

“The Little Pyg is a €1 million company. It is ridiculous to think we need to copy The Little Pig which does not have a trade mark.”

Mr Martin sued Pygmalion Public House trading as Little Pyg through his own company Café Presse Limited, trading as Little Pig.

After hearing evidence on sworn affidavits and legal submissions from both Mr Gilligan and Mr Ghullier the judge said it was self evident the setting up of The Little Pyg Terrace in October last would cause confusion and he invited the two parties to discuss a possible settlement.

Today Judge O’Connor was told by Mr Gilligan that the two enterprises had resolved their differences and The Little Pyg sign would be changed early in the New Year.

He said an agreement in writing would be handed into court.