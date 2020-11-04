QAnon-supporting Republican wins US House of Representatives seat

REPUBLICAN MARJORIE TAYLOR Greene, who expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories, has won a seat in the US House of Representatives.

Her candidacy in north-west Georgia was bolstered by US President Donald Trump, who has called her a “future Republican star”.

The votes are currently being counted across the US to elect the US Senate and House of Representatives.

Greene was heavily favoured in the conservative district even before Democratic challenger Kevin Van Ausdal suddenly dropped out in September, saying he was moving out of state.

Greene thanked her staff and asked supporters to pray for Trump to win re-election at a watch party tonight, a video of which was livestreamed on Facebook.

In her remarks, Greene pledged to “fight hard to make sure that Nancy Pelosi and the squad and the radical Democrats in the House do not steal anything away from America, because this country was never ever meant to be a socialist nation”.

Greene is a businesswoman and political newcomer who has gained large followings on social media in part by posting incendiary videos and comments.

She has claimed in online videos that black and Hispanic men are being held back by “gangs and dealing drugs”, alleged an “Islamic invasion” of government offices and accused Jewish billionaire George Soros of collaborating with Nazis.

She has also embraced QAnon, a far-right US conspiracy theory centred around the debunked belief that Trump is fighting a secret campaign against “deep-state” enemies and a child sex trafficking ring of satanic paedophiles and cannibals.

In more recent videos and posts, she has attacked everything from the Black Lives Matter movement to the use of facemasks to protect against coronavirus.

After some of her comments came to light, Greene was condemned by some future House colleagues within her own party, but many other Republicans including Trump and Republican senator Kelly Loeffler have embraced her.

She had a blunt message for her detractors in a speech after winning a Republican primary run-off in August: “I will not apologise.”

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent,” Trump tweeted after her primary win.

“Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!”

Greene initially started campaigning for a different House seat, challenging Democratic representative Lucy McBath in Georgia’s sixth Congressional District, made up of suburbs north of Atlanta.

She switched to the more conservative 14th District after Republican representative Tom Graves announced that he was not seeking re-election.

Democrats were not able to replace Van Ausdal on the ballot because he dropped out too close to the election, leaving Greene essentially unopposed in the race.

The seat has been open since Graves stepped down in October.

Other new elected politicians

I just had the privilege of voting for myself in the general election.



To anyone who worries that their truth and their dreams are mutually exclusive, know that change is possible. Know that your voice matters. Know that you can do this, too. 💗 pic.twitter.com/2B4ZMpPony — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 3, 2020 Source: Sarah McBride /Twitter

Meanwhile, democratic nominee in Delaware Sarah McBride became the first transgender person elected to the US senate.

McBride won the race for the Delaware senate during Tuesday’s general election, making her the first transgender person to hold office in the state’s upper chamber.

While she joins a handful of other transgender legislators around the country, she is the first transgender person to hold the office of state senator.

She ran on a platform with policies including paid family and medical leave for all workers, reducing costs and increasing competition in the health care industry and strengthening public schools.