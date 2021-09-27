#Open journalism No news is bad news

Qatar Airways announces over $4 billion loss in revenues over last year

The major loss highlights the dramatic toll the pandemic has taken on the industry.

By Press Association Monday 27 Sep 2021, 5:52 PM
Image: Jeff Chiu
Image: Jeff Chiu

QATAR AIRWAYS HAS said it suffered more than $4 billion loss in revenues over the last year, as lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for long-haul travel.

The major loss, which the state-owned airline largely attributed to the grounding of its Airbus A380 and A330 wide-body jets, highlights the dramatic toll the pandemic has taken on the industry.

Even so, the airline reported an increase in earnings to $1.6 billion before taxes and other costs compared to the previous year.

The long-haul carrier based in the energy-rich Gulf Arab state of Qatar nonetheless praised its resilience in the face of the fast-spreading virus variants still traversing the globe, noting that its operational loss of $288 million stood at 7% less than the year before.

The airline acknowledged receiving a $3 billion lifeline from the Qatari government as it struggled with virus restrictions.

The other two biggest carriers in the region that depend on lucrative long-haul routes, Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, also posted significant losses over the past year.

