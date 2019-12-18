QIH directors meet Garda Commissioner for investigation update

QUINN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS (QIH) directors have met with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris this evening.

They received an update on the gardaí’s ongoing investigation into criminality and intimidation of QIH staff.

In September, QIH director Kevin Lunney suffered life-changing injuries after he was taken from near his home and assaulted.

The father-of-six spoke out about the attack in a BBC Spotlight interview, describing how he had been slashed with a knife, doused with bleach and branded by his captors before being dumped on a remote road in Co Cavan.

A cross-border police investigation was subsequently launched and a number of arrests have been made.

“This evening we met with Commissioner Harris and his colleagues for their very significant and continuing efforts to bring those responsible for criminality to justice,” QIH CEO Liam McCaffery said.

Our resolve to continue growing the business remains strong and has been greatly strengthened by the gardaí’s efforts and by the support and goodwill of our staff, our public representatives and business partners, for which we are extremely grateful.

“We remain committed to the business and community and look forward to the conclusion of the work being undertaken by the gardaí.”

The QIH directors have said they are encouraged that arrests have been made in recent weeks and by the scale of resources and commitment being applied to ensure the safety of QIH staff and their families.