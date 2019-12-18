This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 18 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

QIH directors meet Garda Commissioner for investigation update

In September, QIH director Kevin Lunney was taken from near his home and assaulted.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 6:29 PM
1 hour ago 2,510 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4940339
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

QUINN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS (QIH) directors have met with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris this evening. 

They received an update on the gardaí’s ongoing investigation into criminality and intimidation of QIH staff. 

In September, QIH director Kevin Lunney suffered life-changing injuries after he was taken from near his home and assaulted.

The father-of-six spoke out about the attack in a BBC Spotlight interview, describing how he had been slashed with a knife, doused with bleach and branded by his captors before being dumped on a remote road in Co Cavan.

A cross-border police investigation was subsequently launched and a number of arrests have been made.

“This evening we met with Commissioner Harris and his colleagues for their very significant and continuing efforts to bring those responsible for criminality to justice,” QIH CEO Liam McCaffery said. 

Our resolve to continue growing the business remains strong and has been greatly strengthened by the gardaí’s efforts and by the support and goodwill of our staff, our public representatives and business partners, for which we are extremely grateful. 

Related Read

03.12.19 Gardaí say more work needed in Kevin Lunney abduction probe as four men remanded in custody

“We remain committed to the business and community and look forward to the conclusion of the work being undertaken by the gardaí.”

The QIH directors have said they are encouraged that arrests have been made in recent weeks and by the scale of resources and commitment being applied to ensure the safety of QIH staff and their families. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie