This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 28 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

From today, people arriving into Ireland have to put on record where they're staying

A failure to fill out the form is an offence and is punishable by a fine of up to €2,500 or a six month jail term.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 28 May 2020, 6:01 AM
1 hour ago 2,593 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5109566
People in the departures area of terminal one at Dublin Airport.
Image: PA Images
People in the departures area of terminal one at Dublin Airport.
People in the departures area of terminal one at Dublin Airport.
Image: PA Images

FROM TODAY, PEOPLE arriving into Ireland will be required to fill out a mandatory Passenger Locator Form detailing where they will be staying.

The temporary measure is intended to help contact tracing teams find an individual if there was a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 on the flight or ferry on which they arrived. 

The form can also be used for follow-up checks to ensure that people are staying where they said they would be. People arriving into Ireland are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days but a failure to do so is not an offence. 

A failure to fill out the form is an offence however and is punishable by a fine of up to €2,500 or a six month jail term.

The requirement to fill out the form does not apply to people arriving from Northern Ireland, nor does it apply to diplomats or to people defined as being from essential supply chain roles. 

People transiting through the Ireland without leaving the port or airport will not be also required to complete the form.

“This is a temporary measure that is being introduced in a time of a public health crisis,” Minister for Health Simon Harris said of today’s new law. 

The government is concerned that as we move towards the easing of measures, the risk of importing new cases through non-essential travel increases. The introduction of these rules is aimed to limit this risk. We continue to advise Irish citizens and residents against all non-essential international travel, and passengers arriving into Ireland from overseas are asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

As well as a requirement to fill out the form, it is also an office to provide information that is misleading or to update the residence if it changes during the 14 day period. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Last night, chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan rejected a claim by Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary that the 14 day self-isolation period had “no basis in science or in health”.  

When asked at today’s Covid-19 briefing whether that was true Holohan replied: “no”.

Ryanair is to start operating almost 1,000 flights a day from 1 July and has said it will put a number of health measures in place, including the requirement for all passengers to wear face masks.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie