Dublin: 6 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Boris Johnson has met with the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnson let the Tories to a massive victory in the general election.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 13 Dec 2019, 12:07 PM
14 minutes ago 877 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4931932
Image: Victoia Jones/PA
Image: Victoia Jones/PA

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has met with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace. 

Johnson led the Conservative Party to a massive victory in the general election and has said “his government will get Brexit done on time”.

At around 11am he arrived at Buckingham Palace for the meeting in the Queen’s private apartments. The usual procedure is that the Queen, as head of state, asks the leader of the majority party after an election whether they will form a government. 

Johnson has now returned from the palace to Downing Street and is expected to make a speech later today. 

