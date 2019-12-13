Boris Johnson has met with the Queen at Buckingham Palace

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has met with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.

Johnson led the Conservative Party to a massive victory in the general election and has said “his government will get Brexit done on time”.

At around 11am he arrived at Buckingham Palace for the meeting in the Queen’s private apartments. The usual procedure is that the Queen, as head of state, asks the leader of the majority party after an election whether they will form a government.

Johnson has now returned from the palace to Downing Street and is expected to make a speech later today.