Plans afoot to evacuate Queen from London if Brexit causes disorder - reports

Before becoming monarch, Queen Elizabeth stayed in Windsor during the Second World War.

UK OFFICIALS ARE drawing up plans to evacuate Queen Elizabeth and other senior royals from London should Brexit cause civil disorder, UK media are reporting.

The evacuation plans are repurposed from similar plans that were in existence from during the Cold War and would move senior royals to a secret location.

“These emergency evacuation plans have been in existence since the Cold War, but have now been repurposed in the event of civil disorder following a no-deal Brexit,” a Cabinet Office source told The Sunday Times newspaper.

The story comes amid a raft of reports this morning that demonstrate continuing uncertainty over Brexit in the UK.

Sky News is reporting that Nissan has reversed its decision to manufacture the new X-Trail model in the carmaker’s Sunderland plant.

In the months after the Brexit referendum, Nissan had pledged to make the model in the factory in what was seen at the time as a vote of confidence in a post-Brexit UK.

Reacting to the news this morning, Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said that it raises “fundamental concerns about the Brexit strategy” and is “very worrying for the north-east, the workers and their families”.

Elsewhere, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Theresa May has denied reports that her advisors are considering a general election for 6 June.

The UK’s Mail on Sunday reported that senior Conservatives are considering the plan in what it calls a potential ‘D-Day election’.