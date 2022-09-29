British queen died of 'old age' three hours before announcement, death certificate reveals

THE BRITISH QUEEN’S death certificate, released today by National Records of Scotland, has shown that the late monarch died at 3.10pm on 8 September of “old age”.

When paying tribute to her mother Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Princess Anne revealed that she was with the queen in her last moments.

Anne, who accompanied her mother’s coffin as it travelled from Balmoral to London, via Edinburgh, said: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.”

The princess is named as the “informant” on the document and would have notified the local registrar of her mother’s death.

The queen was laid to rest on 19 September, following a reign of 70 years.

The queen's grandson William drives relatives Andrew, Edward and Sophie to Balmoral on the day the Queen died Source: Andrew Milligan/PA

The day before her death at the age of 96 the head of state pulled out of a virtual Privy Council meeting after doctors ordered her to rest.

On 8 September, Buckingham Palace announced just after 12.30pm that the queen’s doctors were concerned about her health and recommended she remain under medical supervision.

Members of the royal family rushed to be with the queen, with Charles and Camilla, who were already in Scotland travelling to Balmoral.

The death certificate confirmed what was suspected on the day, that some of the Queen’s children and grandchildren tried in vain to be with her during the late monarch’s last hours.

Prince William drove his uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, who was joined by his wife, from Aberdeen airport to Balmoral, arriving just after 5pm, while the Duke of Sussex was driven through the gates some time later.

The man who was in charge of looking after the queen’s health was Professor Sir Huw Thomas, Head of the Medical Household and formerly physician to the queen.

Dr Douglas Glass, who had the title apothecary to the queen and in 2019 acted as Charles’ physician when he made an official visit to Germany, certified the late monarch’s cause of death.

Old age is acceptable if the doctor certifying death has cared for the patient for a long time, was not aware of any disease or injury that contributed to death and had observed a gradual decline in the person’s general health and functioning.

The queen had been experiencing sporadic mobility problems during the final period of her life and used a walking stick regularly in public.

The health development came after the head of state was secretly admitted to a private London hospital for “preliminary investigations” in October last year – her first overnight admission for eight years.