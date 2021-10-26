#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 26 October 2021
Advertisement

Britain's Queen Elizabeth pulls out of Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow

The British royal family are due to carry out a series of engagements at Cop26.

By Press Association Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 8:28 PM
1 hour ago 11,271 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5584776
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE BRITISH QUEEN has pulled out of hosting a major reception for world leaders at the Cop26 climate change summit, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The 95-year-old monarch was due to travel to Scotland for the high-profile engagement on Monday, but will now record a speech later this week that will be played in a video message to delegates.

PA news agency understands the Queen wants Cop26 to be a success and result in meaningful action from the participating nations. It is hoped no world leaders will use the head of state’s absence as a reason not to attend the global summit in Glasgow.

A palace spokesman said: “Following advice to rest, the Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle.

“Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of Cop26 on Monday, 1st November.

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

The British Queen faced preliminary tests in hospital on October 20 during her first overnight stay at a medical facility in eight years.

She has been resting following medical advice to cancel her two-day trip to Northern Ireland last week.

But she returned to work today, carrying out virtual audiences from Windsor Castle, her first official engagements in seven days, after she was ordered to rest by doctors.

The monarch is following the advice to rest and carry out only light duties, and remains in good spirits.

Following her virtual audiences with Gunn Kim, ambassador to the Republic of Korea, and the Swiss ambassador Markus Leitner, the Queen is expecting a call from the British Chancellor this evening.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Rishi Sunak will speak to the Queen on the eve of his Budget, a tradition dating back some years.
queen-elizabeth-ii-appears-on-a-screen-via-videolink-from-windsor-castle-where-she-is-in-residence-during-a-virtual-audience-to-receive-the-ambassador-from-the-republic-of-korea-gunn-kim-accompani Queen Elizabeth appears on a screen via video-link from Windsor Castle during a virtual audience to receive the ambassador to the Republic of Korea Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Concern for her will be high, given her age, and she is being looked after by her medical household, her expert team of royal physicians.

She was due to attend events in Glasgow as part of a series of Cop26 engagements by the royal family including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from November 1-5.

On the royal family’s website, the Queen was listed as attending a reception on 1 November as part of the climate change conference.

Since returning from Balmoral the British Queen’s schedule has been busy throughout October and her first hospital stay was kept a secret and only confirmed by the palace when it was revealed by The Sun.

The Queen used a walking stick for the first time at a major engagement during a service at Westminster Abbey on 12 October and on Sunday she missed a church service at Windsor.

Buckingham Palace would not comment on whether the monarch has received her booster Covid-19 jab, but given her age, it is likely she has already had it.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie