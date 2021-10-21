#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 21 October 2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth spent last night in hospital for ‘preliminary investigations’

Buckingham Palace said the monarch, 95, returned to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today.

By Press Association Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 10:33 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE BRITISH QUEEN spent last night in hospital for “preliminary investigations”, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The monarch, who was ordered to rest by doctors and advised to miss a trip to Northern Ireland, returned to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in “good spirits”.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”

It is understood the trip to hospital yesterday afternoon was expected to be for a short stay for some preliminary investigations, so was not announced by the palace at the time, as well as in order to protect her medical privacy.

The overnight stay was said to be for practical reasons.

The British Queen’s medical team are understood to have been taking a cautious approach.

She was said to be back at her desk this afternoon, undertaking light duties.

The 95-year-old monarch was said to be disappointed not to be able to travel to Northern Ireland yesterday, and heeded the advice of her royal physicians.

She has had a busy schedule since returning from Balmoral at the start of October, and hosted a major Global Investment summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, where she looked bright and cheerful as she carried out her royal duties.

