Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 7 March, 2019
The Queen has posted to Instagram for the first time

And it’s about…. science. Kind of.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 9:47 PM
1 hour ago 11,669 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4529611
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the Science Museum.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the Science Museum.
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the Science Museum.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

QUEEN ELIZABETH HAS posted to Instagram for the first time.

The Queen of England took to the royal family’s account on the image-based social media to share a picture of an 150-year-old letter addressed to Prince Albert. The Queen was visiting the Science Museum today which had the letter on display.

The picture’s caption, which is signed off “Elizabeth R”, says:

Today, as I visit the Science Museum, I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert.

“Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the ‘Difference Engine’, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843.”

Queen Elizabeth II visits Science Museum Queen Elizabeth II's first Instagram post is displayed alongside an 1843 letter to Prince Albert from Charles Babbage. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

 In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the ‘Analytical Engine’ upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron.

“Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors.”

The 92-year-old monarch shared her first Instagram post to the account’s 4.7 million followers. The post had over 150,000 likes at the time of writing.

