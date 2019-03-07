The Queen has posted to Instagram for the first time

QUEEN ELIZABETH HAS posted to Instagram for the first time.

The Queen of England took to the royal family’s account on the image-based social media to share a picture of an 150-year-old letter addressed to Prince Albert. The Queen was visiting the Science Museum today which had the letter on display.

The picture’s caption, which is signed off “Elizabeth R”, says:

Today, as I visit the Science Museum, I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert.

“Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the ‘Difference Engine’, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843.”

Queen Elizabeth II's first Instagram post is displayed alongside an 1843 letter to Prince Albert from Charles Babbage. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the ‘Analytical Engine’ upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron.

“Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors.”

The 92-year-old monarch shared her first Instagram post to the account’s 4.7 million followers. The post had over 150,000 likes at the time of writing.