Dublin: 13°C Monday 19 September 2022
Liveblog

THE FUNERAL OF Queen Elizabeth II is taking place today as world leaders from around the globe descend on London to pay their respects. 

The 96-year-old monarch passed away last week.

Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK  with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.

All public viewing areas for the funeral procession in London were full by just after 9am.

Michael D Higgins arrived at the Abbey earlier this morning.

Both he and Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at an event yesterday.

queen-elizabeth-ii-funeral Source: PA

The Queen’s children and grandchildren are walking behind the gun carriage. 

Screenshot 2022-09-19 10.47.10 AM Source: Sky News

The State Gun Carriage carrying the Queen’s coffin has begun its funeral procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.

Leading the procession are around 200 pipers and drummers of Scottish and Irish Regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas and RAF.

The State Gun Carriage has also been previously used for the funerals of King Edward VII, King George V, King George VI, Winston Churchill, and Lord Mountbatten.

Queen Elizabeth II is now being brought to Westminister Abbey.

Her coffin has been plaed on the Royal Navy’s State Gun Carriage.

Screenshot 2022-09-19 10.42.27 AM

King Charles III and members of the royal family have arrived at the Palace of Westminster after driving the short distance from Buckingham Palace.

Charles waved at well-wishers from the back seat of his vehicle, which was one of four cars to arrive at Westminster Hall.

The King arrived at the North Door of Westminster Hall at around 10.34am.

Screenshot 2022-09-19 10.36.19 AM King Charles III arriving. Source: Sky News

Screenshot 2022-09-19 10.32.35 AM

National Rail has encouraged mourners to go to pubs and cafes after the state funeral to ease the pressure on the rail network.

A post on the network’s Twitter account read: “Cafes, pubs and other hospitality providers around London are expected to be open this afternoon, so please don’t rush home immediately following the state funeral and final procession so you can continue marking this historic day and help ease pressure on the rail network.”

Today is expected to be the biggest gathering of world leaders since the death of John Paul II in 2005.

US president Joe Biden arrived earlier this morning.

The Sultan of Brunai as well as the Sutlan of Oman are also expected to attend. Members of various other European monrachies are also there to pay their respects.

So, what is going to happen? 

Here’s what to expect:

  • Just after 10.35am, a bearer party from The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, will lift the coffin from a wooden frame and carry it to the Royal Navy’s State Gun Carriage by the North Door of Westminster Hall.
  • The carriage will depart at 10.44am, drawn by 142 Royal Naval personnel. It will be followed by the new King.
  • The procession will arrive at the West Gate of Westminster Abbey at 10.52am and the coffin will be lifted off the carriage by the bearer party and carried inside.
  • Before the service, the tenor bell will toll every minute for 96 minutes, reflecting the years of the Queen’s life.
  • The funeral will begin at 11am.

Garreth MacNamee here with you this morning to bring you the latest on the funeral proceedings. 

Many dignitaries, including US President Joe Biden and French president Emmanuel Macron, have already taken their seats. 

You can keep an eye on proceedings here. 

Source: Sky News/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

