'I could have died': Queen guitarist Brian May recovering after heart attack

BRIAN MAY, THE guitarist from rock bank Queen, has said he is recovering after being rushed to hospital with a heart attack earlier this month.

May was diagnosed with a ripped muscle in his gluteus maximus after receiving an MRI scan a number of weeks ago.

Speaking in a video on his Instagram page, the 72-year-old described how he later suffered from a heart attack.

“A week [after the ripped muscle], I’m still in agony. I mean real agony. I wanted to jump at some points, I could not believe the pain,” he said.

“In the middle of the whole saga, in the middle of the pain in the backside, I had a small heart attack.

My wonderful doctor drove me to the hospital himself… I actually turned out to have three arteries which were congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart.

He had stints put in place in his heart and has been recovering from the incident since.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“I walked out with a heart that’s very strong now, so I think I’m in good shape for some time to come.

“Nothing could tell me that I was about to be in real, real trouble because I could have died from that, from the blockages that were there.”

May added that he was “actually very near death” as a result, but he is doing better now.