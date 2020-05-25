'I could have died': Queen guitarist Brian May recovering after heart attack

View this post on Instagram
Hmm ... Sheer Heart Attack eh ? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks. I’m actually quite relieved now that I’m in that club - and I don’t find it upsetting at all ! Take. care folks. And ... why did those discs in my spine get so squished? Well I think 50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar might have something to do with it ! But it probably WAS all worth it ! Bri
BRIAN MAY, THE guitarist from rock bank Queen, has said he is recovering after being rushed to hospital with a heart attack earlier this month.
May was diagnosed with a ripped muscle in his gluteus maximus after receiving an MRI scan a number of weeks ago.
Speaking in a video on his Instagram page, the 72-year-old described how he later suffered from a heart attack.
“A week [after the ripped muscle], I’m still in agony. I mean real agony. I wanted to jump at some points, I could not believe the pain,” he said.
“In the middle of the whole saga, in the middle of the pain in the backside, I had a small heart attack.
My wonderful doctor drove me to the hospital himself… I actually turned out to have three arteries which were congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart.
He had stints put in place in his heart and has been recovering from the incident since.
“I walked out with a heart that’s very strong now, so I think I’m in good shape for some time to come.
“Nothing could tell me that I was about to be in real, real trouble because I could have died from that, from the blockages that were there.”
May added that he was “actually very near death” as a result, but he is doing better now.
