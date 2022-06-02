Protesters arrested in London after entering Queen Elizabeth jubilee parade

SEVERAL ARRESTS WERE made when climate protesters attempted to enter the ceremonial route on The Mall, a major route leading to Buckingham Palace, the Metropolitan Police said.

A group were dragged by police out of the path of a military band as they marched along during a ‘Trooping of the Colour’ ceremony for the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II at around 10.10am.

Some of the group managed to sit down in the road before being pulled away by officers.

One of those sitting wore a golden crown around a hat, while the other sat facing the soldiers holding a piece of paper.

Another person walked ahead of the band holding a small poster which read “Reclaim Royal Land” above their head.

Despite the disturbance, the band marched on and continued with the parade as police officers detained members of the group to the side.

The force said on Twitter: “A number of arrests have been made of people who attempted to enter the ceremonial route in The Mall at approximately 10.10hrs today.

“The arrests were public order related for highway obstruction.

“Thank you to the crowd who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly.”

Animal Rebellion, the climate activist group responsible for the protest said on Twitter: “Animal Rebels disrupt the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations demanding that Royal Land is Reclaimed. This summer, we’re taking bigger action against the Dairy industry than ever before, and we need you!”

Robert Gordon, a spokesperson for the group told the Guardian: “These jubilee celebrations are set to cost the taxpayer tens, if not hundreds of millions of pounds. All whilst we are struggling through the cost-of-living crisis and families across the country are increasingly reliant on food banks.”

Today was the first of four days marking the UK Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

Thousands of wellwishers draped in British flags, party hats and plastic tiaras flocked to central London for the event.