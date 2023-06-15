Queen's students outraged as hundreds won't have degrees confirmed due to marker's strike

STUDENTS OF QUEEN’S University Belfast have taken to social media to express their outrage at being told they will not have their degrees officially confirmed due to a marking and assessment boycott by staff.

The University has said that just over 750 students will be affected, according to BBC News. They will be awarded degrees, but won’t their their degree title or classification confirmed.

Ongoing industrial action by assessors who are members of the University and College Union (UCU) at colleges across the UK has led to the current boycott, as workers are demanding better pay and conditions.

One impacted student tweeted out yesterday that they have been informed that they won’t be getting a degree classification.

“£27,000 for a participation certificate off the back of a year and a half in covid, and a further year and a half of strikes, is this seriously the best you can do?” she asked of the University.

“Even students have known about the striking boycott for months before it was announced, so you’re telling me the uni didn’t know? The behaviour of this Uni is not even shocking anymore, they’re more than happy to line their pockets whilst staff and students suffer,” the final year student added.

Previously, the University stated that it was making “every effort to ensure that students are not adversely affected more than is unavoidable,” by the strike.

Advertisement

Professor Ian Greer, the Vice Chancellor at the University, told students just over a week ago: “As you are aware, Queen’s like other Universities across the UK currently faces a national marking and assessment boycott.

“Some staff in a small group of schools have indicated that they will not be participating in the marking of student work.

“As a result of this action, some students across all this year groups will be affected,” he said.

Greer added that despite the University’s “best efforts” the boycott will result in approximately 40 students being unable to graduate.

The University said it would contact this worst affected group no later than today.

Students worried about their degree results can contact the University on its helpline: 02890972828.