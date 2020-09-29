Students isolating in Queen's University Belfast accommodation after Covid-19 outbreak

CLOSE TO 100 students in Queen’s University Belfast are believed to be self-isolating after 30 students at the college tested positive for Covid-19.

Last night, Queen’s University said that a “small number of students at one Queen’s Accommodation site” have tested positive for the virus.

The BBC is reporting that 30 cases of the virus have so far been recorded in the college-run accommodation, which is home to 3,000 students across several sites.

The outbreak comes following similar situations at colleges in the UK, including at Glasgow University in Scotland, where dozens of infections were reported.

In a statement released on Twitter, Queen’s University Belfast said that “these students, and those considered to be at risk (including those who share their accommodation), have been asked to self-isolate for their own safety and the safety of others”.

“Students in these rooms will be supported by our team in order to ensure they have everything they need whilst isolating,” the college said.

TheJournal.ie has contacted Queen’s University Belfast for a comment.

The college has opened a Covid-19 testing centre on campus, where tests can be booked by appointment or phone.

College life is set to look very different this year for thousands of students, with courses primarily online and campus activities significantly curtailed due to the pandemic.

There have also been concerns expressed about the toll the pandemic will have on the mental health of students. Earlier this month, the Department of Higher Education also recognised the need to invest in this area with a €5 million package to enhance mental health supports at third-level.