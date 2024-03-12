Advertisement
Question Time

What questions do you have for Ireland's European election candidates?

Got a question for a potential MEP? Let us know in the comments.
PARTIES AROUND THE country are starting to officially select their candidates for the upcoming European elections in June.

The Journal will continue to report on European affairs and the candidates campaigns between now and polling day, but we’d like to hear about what you want to know.

Got a question for the candidates? Want to know what their priorities are? Or are you just curious about what these elections are all about?

If so, feel free to leave your questions in the comments below or send us an email with the subject line European elections on answers@thejournal.ie.

If you need a quick reminder about how the EU works and what powers MEPs have, check out this explainer.

Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
