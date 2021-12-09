HSE tells people not to go to UCD walk-in booster centre as hundreds queue for jab

Queues outside the Covid-19 booster clinic at UCD this morning.

Queues outside the Covid-19 booster clinic at UCD this morning.

THE HSE HAS advised people not to attend a walk-in Covid-19 booster clinic for those aged 50 to 69 this morning as more than 200 people queued to receive a jab.

A Covid-19 booster clinic is open at the University College Dublin campus this morning for people in this cohort and for healthcare workers, lasting from 8am to 10am.

People aged 50 to 59 can receive their booster jabs from today, once it has been at least five months since their second vaccine, or three months since the one-shot Janssen.

As has happened at other walk-in booster clinics in recent weeks, large queues were seen forming outside the centre.

The HSE has now advised people not to attend the UCD centre as it is already at capacity with “very large queuing times”. The health service advised people to instead attend the clinic at Shoreline Leisure Centre in Wicklow which it says is open from 9am to 5pm.

The queue outside the vaccine centre has been cut off in the last hour with officials telling people nearer the end of the queue that no more vaccines are available.

One couple near the start of the queue at UCD said they had been in line since 7.30am for a booster jab after the man, aged in his 60s, received a text from the HSE to say he should attend a walk-in clinic for his jab.

Another woman in the queue said: “I wasn’t expecting this.”

The queue outside the UCD booster clinic before it opened at 8am this morning. Source: Ed Brophy via Twitter

HSE National Director Damien McCallion said that every vaccine centre “has a certain capacity”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He said HSE social media provides daily updates to show which walk-in centres have queues, and to advise of any other centres nearby with walk-ins available.

“So if you take UCD, you’ve options in terms of Citywest, Croke Park, Shoreline,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“So there’s a range of centres… if people see that there are queues in one area, they may be able to decide to go to an alternative centre or wait until those queues abate over the day.”