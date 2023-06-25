Donegal boxer Jason Quigley loses on points to Edgar Berlanga at Madison Square Garden

DONEGAL’S JASON QUIGLEY lost on points to Edgar Berlanga despite a strong showing in his super middleweight fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Brooklyn’s Berlanga, who is of Puerto Rican origin, was handed a unanimous decision after 12 thrilling rounds at the sold-out Hulu Theatre, a win which saw him collect the WBO North American super middleweight title.

Yet Quigley – who came up in weight for the fight – troubled his opponent throughout with his speed, despite being felled in the third, fifth and twelfth (twice) rounds.

The final scorecards read 116-108, 116-108, 118-106 in favour of Berlanga, who is now unbeaten in his 21 fights since turning pro.

The defeat leaves Quigley with a pro record of 20-3.

