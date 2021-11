IT’S NOVEMBER. IT’S dark and dreary.

So, let’s use this as an opportunity to cheer ourselves up by doing a quiz on dogs.

Here we go.

We'll start off with a handy one. What are we looking at here? Shutterstock St Brendan Shih Tzu

Collie St Bernard What about this buck? Shutterstock Doberman German Shepherd

Dachshund Rottweiler What about this smiley fella? Shutterstock Poodle Shih Tzu

Chihuahua Terrier Now this furball. Shutterstock Labrador Golden Retriever

Huskey Cocker Spaniel Getting a bit tougher now. Shutterstock Sarabi St Cyril

Shiba Inu Burmese Mountain Dog Any idea? Shutterstock Lurcher Greyhound

Whippet Boxer Getting even tougher now. Shutterstock Haski Huskey

Corgi Dalmation What about this lad having a nice big yawn? Shutterstock Corgi Teacup poodle

Chihuahua Chow Chow These lads get a bad reputation in films. But they're good lads.What breed is this guy? Shutterstock Doberman Rottweiler

Great Dane Bulldog And finally - what kind of Dog is this? Shutterstock Tax collector Bounty hunter

Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top notch! Woof woof! You scored out of ! Daycent Not too bad now. You scored out of ! Ah here You must be one of those cat people.