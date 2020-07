KEVIN COSTNER CLASSIC Field of Dreams made its way onto Netflix this week.

The sports fantasy movie was nominated for three Academy Awards and is still a favourite today.

Let’s see how much you remember…

What year did Field of Dreams hit the cinemas? 1987 1988

1989 1990 Name Kevin Costner's character... Ray Kinsella Ray Kavanagh

Ray Kennedy Ray Killoran Where is the family's corn farm? Utah Iowa

Illinois Kansas What's the first phrase Ray hears from the whispering voice? "If you build it, he will come..." "If you build it, they will come..."

"Ease his pain..." "He's behind you..." What's the name of the first ghostly baseball player to visit the field? Terence Mann 'Moonlight' Graham

Shoeless Joe Jackson Roger 'Rocket' Clemens James Earl Jones plays Terence Mann - what's his profession in the movie? Doctor Drug dealer

Writer Sports commentator During shooting filmmakers dammed a stream near the field - why? To prevent flooding To keep the grass nice and green

To make the corn grow To create a swimming pool What heroic act does 'Moonlight' Graham perform during the movie? He gets Ray the loan he needs to save his farm He hits a home run

He harvests lots of corn He saves Ray's daughter How will Ray manage to make money from his baseball field in the end? Shutterstock He'll sell tickets to the baseball games He managed to get pro-sponsorship

