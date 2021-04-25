Quiz: How well do remember these famous Oscar moments?

IT’S THE BIGGEST night in Hollywood as stars descend on their laptops to Zoom in for tonight’s Academy Awards.

This year’s ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles will be restricted to 170 people as the pandemic rolls on.

It may be an unprecedented Oscars this year but over the years there have been plenty of unorthodox or just down right weird moments so we thought we’d test your knowledge.

Let's start with a more recent Oscars mishap - Which veteran Hollywood star (pictured above) incorrectly announced that La La Land had won Best Picture before being corrected on stage by the film's producer? Gene Hackman Warren Beatty

Alan Alda Charles Grodin And can you name the film that actually won that night? La La La Land Whiplash

Where's my house? The Warren Beatty story Moonlight Why did Marlon Brando in 1973 send Sacheen Littlefeather in his place to the ceremony to his accept his Best Actor award for the Godfather? He got lost on his way to the ceremony He was barred from the Oscars that night after whipping a watermelon at Goldie Hawn

He refused to attend over the recent Watergate scandal He refused to attend over Hollywood's treatment of Native Americans Which Italian actor went wild with joy and climbed over the stalls after winning an Oscar for 1999s Life is Beautiful? Marcello Mastroianni Giancarlo Giannini

Roberto Benigni Franco Nero True or false, Jennifer Lawrence tripped on her way up the steps in 2013 to accept a Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook True, she fell right over False, JL is far too graceful for that The unflappable David Niven had to deal with an on-stage interruption at the 46th Academy Awards in 1974, what happened? Warren Beatty wandered on stage out of nowhere A man ran completely naked on to the stage

He accidently dropped Bette Davis' Oscar trophy on his foot Marlon Brando whipped a watermelon at him Which director gave the shortest acceptance speech in the Academy's history when he won an honorary Oscar in 1968? Charles "I quit" Chaplin Alfred "thank you" Hitchcock

Orson "my god" Welles Stephen "holy moly" Spielberg Who made history in 2010 when she became the first woman to win Best Director at the Oscars? Greta Gerwig Chloe Zhao

Sofia Coppola Kathryn Bigelow It was during the 2014 Oscars ceremony that John Travolta famously flubbed the name of the "wickedly talented" singer-actress Idina Menzel - What did he call her instead? Adele Dazeem Diana Mazeem

Ileena Matilda Baleen Ozil And finally, which South Korean film made history last year when it won the Best Picture Oscar? Parasite Snowpiercer

