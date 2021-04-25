#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 25 April 2021
Quiz: How well do remember these famous Oscar moments?

Tonight’s ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles will be restricted to 170 people as the pandemic rolls on.

By TheJournal.ie team Sunday 25 Apr 2021, 10:00 PM
27 minutes ago 3,563 Views 3 Comments
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IT’S THE BIGGEST night in Hollywood as stars descend on their laptops to Zoom in for tonight’s Academy Awards. 

This year’s ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles will be restricted to 170 people as the pandemic rolls on. 

It may be an unprecedented Oscars this year but over the years there have been plenty of unorthodox or just down right weird moments so we thought we’d test your knowledge. 

Let's start with a more recent Oscars mishap - Which veteran Hollywood star (pictured above) incorrectly announced that La La Land had won Best Picture before being corrected on stage by the film's producer?
Gene Hackman
Warren Beatty

Alan Alda
Charles Grodin
And can you name the film that actually won that night?
La La La Land
Whiplash

Where's my house? The Warren Beatty story
Moonlight
Why did Marlon Brando in 1973 send Sacheen Littlefeather in his place to the ceremony to his accept his Best Actor award for the Godfather?
He got lost on his way to the ceremony
He was barred from the Oscars that night after whipping a watermelon at Goldie Hawn

He refused to attend over the recent Watergate scandal
He refused to attend over Hollywood's treatment of Native Americans
Which Italian actor went wild with joy and climbed over the stalls after winning an Oscar for 1999s Life is Beautiful?
Marcello Mastroianni
Giancarlo Giannini

Roberto Benigni
Franco Nero
True or false, Jennifer Lawrence tripped on her way up the steps in 2013 to accept a Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook
True, she fell right over
False, JL is far too graceful for that
The unflappable David Niven had to deal with an on-stage interruption at the 46th Academy Awards in 1974, what happened?
Warren Beatty wandered on stage out of nowhere
A man ran completely naked on to the stage

He accidently dropped Bette Davis' Oscar trophy on his foot
Marlon Brando whipped a watermelon at him
Which director gave the shortest acceptance speech in the Academy's history when he won an honorary Oscar in 1968?
Charles "I quit" Chaplin
Alfred "thank you" Hitchcock

Orson "my god" Welles
Stephen "holy moly" Spielberg
Who made history in 2010 when she became the first woman to win Best Director at the Oscars?
Greta Gerwig
Chloe Zhao

Sofia Coppola
Kathryn Bigelow
It was during the 2014 Oscars ceremony that John Travolta famously flubbed the name of the "wickedly talented" singer-actress Idina Menzel - What did he call her instead?
Adele Dazeem
Diana Mazeem

Ileena Matilda
Baleen Ozil
And finally, which South Korean film made history last year when it won the Best Picture Oscar?
Parasite
Snowpiercer

Paradise
Palisades
