Quiz: How well do remember these famous Oscar moments?

IT’S THE BIGGEST night in Hollywood as stars descend on their laptops to Zoom in for tonight’s Academy Awards.
This year’s ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles will be restricted to 170 people as the pandemic rolls on.
It may be an unprecedented Oscars this year but over the years there have been plenty of unorthodox or just down right weird moments so we thought we’d test your knowledge.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (3)