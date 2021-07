THIS WEEK HAS been an absolute scorcher across the country, with temperatures breaking all-time records in Northern Ireland.

With that in mind, it seems like the perfect time to test your knowledge of the all-time highs and lows of Irish weather.

Northern Ireland broke its all-time highest temperature record several times in the past week - what is the new record? Shutterstock 30 degrees Celsius 30.1 degrees Celsius

31.4 degrees Celsius 33 degrees Celsius In the Republic, the hottest temperature of the year so far was recorded in Roscommon on which day this week? Rollingnews.ie Tuesday Wednesday

Thursday It wasn't recorded this week What is the highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland? Shutterstock 33.3 degrees in 1887 35.2 degrees in 1975

34 degrees in 2006 32 degrees in 1995 June 1955 saw 308.2 hours of sunshine in one part of the country, the highest monthly total since 1942. Where was this? Shutterstock Athenry, Galway Malin Head, Donegal

Mount Dillon, Roscommon Valentia, Kerry What’s the lowest monthly number of total sunshine hours ever recorded? Shutterstock 10 hours in Dublin, November 1992 2.8 hours in Cork, December 2015

7.4 hours in Meath, December 1889 20 hours in Sligo, November 1963 Ireland had two 'tropical nights' this week. What is this? Balmy nights with 0km/h wind all night A night after temperatures stay above 21 degrees all day

When the temperature stays above 20 degrees all night When the entire population wakes up at least once due to the heat How many of these tropical nights have happened in Ireland before now? Shutterstock None Around 6

At least one per year Around 15 Onto the colder side, what is the lowest temperature ever recorded on the island of Ireland? Shutterstock -19.1 degrees in 1881 -17 degrees in 2010

-22.6 degrees in 1917 -12.3 degrees in 1985 Which county recorded the highest-ever annual rainfall (3964.9mm)? Shutterstock Galway Cork

Wexford Kerry And finally, which county recorded the lowest-ever annual rainfall (356.6mm)? Kilkenny Roscommon

Dublin Wicklow Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Woof! Well done Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat Almost purr-fect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Well done! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What Are Ewe Doing? Not your finest work. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtle-y Awful A shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share