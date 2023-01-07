Advertisement

# rock
QUIZ: How much do you know about Phil Lynott?
The Boys are back in town!
THIS WEEK MARKED the 36th anniversary of the untimely death of Irish rock legend Phil Lynott.

Although so much time has passed since the loss of the Thin Lizzy frontman, his legacy is still going strong.

Lynott’s music took Ireland and the UK by storm, eventually inspiring and being covered by some of the biggest rock bands of their respective eras.

Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about Phil Lynott?

Which song by Lynott became the theme song for Top of the Pops from 1981 to 1986?
Old Town
Yellow Pearl

Somebody Else's Dream
Girls
Who was Thin Lizzy named after?
Phil Lynott
Phil's mother Philomena Lynott

They just liked the sound of the name
A character called 'Tin Lizzie'
What was the name of the first band Lynott joined?
The Black Eagles
Thin Lizzy

Queen
Orphanage
Where was Lynott born?
Fran Veale
Dublin, Ireland
West Bromwich, England

Manchester, England
Dundee, Scotland
What was the full title of Thin Lizzy's third album, '_____ of the Western World'?
Playboy
Ruffians

Vagabonds
Rockers
Why was Lynott booted from the 60s band Skid Row?
He had to get his tonsils removed
He hated practicing

He fought the drummer
Creative differences
Complete this quote by Lynott: 'When I'm in England, I say I'm from Ireland. When I'm in Ireland, I say I'm from Dublin. When I'm in Dublin, I say I'm from....'
Ballyfermot
Inchicore

Crumlin
Coolock
Who did Lynott admit to writing 'The Boys are Back in Town' about?
Veterans of the Vietnam War
Manchester United

Thin Lizzy fans
A gang in Manchester
What was the name of the band Lynott formed after the breakup of Thin Lizzy?
Grand Slam
Kama Sutra

Vagabond
Jailbreak
Which Thin Lizzy song, written by Lynott, is this lyric from - 'My father's going crazy, he says I'm living in a trance'?
The Boys are Back in Town
She Knows

Dancing in the Moonlight
Jailbreak
