QUIZ: How much do you know about Phil Lynott?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THIS WEEK MARKED the 36th anniversary of the untimely death of Irish rock legend Phil Lynott.
Although so much time has passed since the loss of the Thin Lizzy frontman, his legacy is still going strong.
Lynott’s music took Ireland and the UK by storm, eventually inspiring and being covered by some of the biggest rock bands of their respective eras.
Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about Phil Lynott?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)