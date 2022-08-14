Quiz: How much do you know about Nordic crime dramas?

FOR MORE THAN a decade, a seemingly-unending production line of Nordic crime drama TV series have gripped Irish audiences and given watchers an insight into our neighbours in northern Europe.

The small screen golden period came after a raft of Scandinavian authors popularised the Nordic noir genre from the 1990s onwards.

Steig Larsson is one of the giants in the field with his Millennium trilogy racking up over 100 million sales and spawning a successful film franchise.

Larsson died in 2004 and all his books were published posthumously but tomorrow would have been his 68th birthday. In honour of the author, test much you know about Nordic crime dramas.

What did the lead character have in Larsson’s Millennium series? A pearl earring A dragon tattoo

A golden gun An iron mask What was her name? Alamy Lisbeth Salander Agnetha Fältskog

Anni-Frid Lyngstad Magdalena Andersson Who wrote 'The Snowman', which was turned into a film starring Michael Fassbender? Alamy That was Steig Larsson too Søren Sveistrup

Ragnar Jónasson Jo Nesbø These TV series are all classics of the genre. But which one is the oldest? The Killing Wallander

Borgen The Bridge Which show is this? Alamy Follow the Money Piece of My Heart

Borgen Bordertown In which series is Detective Inspector Sarah Lund the star of the show? The Killing Midnight Sun

Deadwind The Bridge Where are her famous style of jumpers from? Alamy The Aran Islands The Faroe Islands

The Shetland Islands The Galápagos Islands What two countries is the bridge between in The Bridge? Sweden and Denmark Sweden and Norway

Norway and Denmark Sweden and Finland In the show, two different halves of two different corpses were found on the border between the two countries. One of the victims was a prostitute. What was the other victim's job? Farmer Fisherman

Politician TV soap star In which Nordic country is Bordertown set? Finland Iceland

You scored out of ! A Top of the class! You scored out of ! B Lovely result You scored out of ! C 'I'll take it' You scored out of ! D You just about scraped it! You scored out of ! F The questions didn't suit you.