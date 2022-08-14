Quiz: How much do you know about Nordic crime dramas?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
FOR MORE THAN a decade, a seemingly-unending production line of Nordic crime drama TV series have gripped Irish audiences and given watchers an insight into our neighbours in northern Europe.
The small screen golden period came after a raft of Scandinavian authors popularised the Nordic noir genre from the 1990s onwards.
Steig Larsson is one of the giants in the field with his Millennium trilogy racking up over 100 million sales and spawning a successful film franchise.
Larsson died in 2004 and all his books were published posthumously but tomorrow would have been his 68th birthday. In honour of the author, test much you know about Nordic crime dramas.
