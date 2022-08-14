Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 14 August 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about Nordic crime dramas?

Do you know your Borgens from you Bordertowns?

By Céimin Burke Sunday 14 Aug 2022, 10:00 PM
17 minutes ago 1,427 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5839834

FOR MORE THAN a decade, a seemingly-unending production line of Nordic crime drama TV series have gripped Irish audiences and given watchers an insight into our neighbours in northern Europe.  

The small screen golden period came after a raft of Scandinavian authors popularised the Nordic noir genre from the 1990s onwards.

Steig Larsson is one of the giants in the field with his Millennium trilogy racking up over 100 million sales and spawning a successful film franchise. 

Larsson died in 2004 and all his books were published posthumously but tomorrow would have been his 68th birthday. In honour of the author, test much you know about Nordic crime dramas.

What did the lead character have in Larsson’s Millennium series?
A pearl earring
A dragon tattoo

A golden gun
An iron mask
What was her name?
Alamy
Lisbeth Salander
Agnetha Fältskog

Anni-Frid Lyngstad
Magdalena Andersson
Who wrote 'The Snowman', which was turned into a film starring Michael Fassbender?
Alamy
That was Steig Larsson too
Søren Sveistrup

Ragnar Jónasson
Jo Nesbø
These TV series are all classics of the genre. But which one is the oldest?
The Killing
Wallander

Borgen
The Bridge
Which show is this?
Alamy
Follow the Money
Piece of My Heart

Borgen
Bordertown
In which series is Detective Inspector Sarah Lund the star of the show?
The Killing
Midnight Sun

Deadwind
The Bridge
Where are her famous style of jumpers from?
Alamy
The Aran Islands
The Faroe Islands

The Shetland Islands
The Galápagos Islands
What two countries is the bridge between in The Bridge?
Sweden and Denmark
Sweden and Norway

Norway and Denmark
Sweden and Finland
In the show, two different halves of two different corpses were found on the border between the two countries. One of the victims was a prostitute. What was the other victim's job?
Farmer
Fisherman

Politician
TV soap star
In which Nordic country is Bordertown set?
Finland
Iceland

Faroe Islands
Norway
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!

Alamy
You scored out of !
B
Lovely result

Alamy
You scored out of !
C
'I'll take it'

Alamy
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!

Alamy
You scored out of !
F
The questions didn't suit you.


 

