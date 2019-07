A BATCH OF Quorn cocktail sausages are being recalled due to the possible presence of small metal pieces.

Source: FSAI

The product in question has the following best before dates:

27/07/2019

28/07/2019

30/07/2019

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

The batches in question originated in the United Kingdom.

A recall notice was issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today.