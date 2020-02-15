New accuser added to charge list against R Kelly as trial date looms

UPDATED FEDERAL CHARGES filed against US singer R Kelly include sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser.

The 13-count superseding indictment does not add more charges against Kelly. It includes multiple counts of child pornography, much like the original July charges.

The filing refers to the new accuser as “Minor 6” but no longer includes any reference to a “Minor 2″. That means there are still a total of five alleged victims in the Chicago federal case.

The indictment offers few details about the new accuser. It says she met Kelly around 1997 or 1998, when she would have been 14 or 15 years old. It says Kelly engaged in sexual contact or sexual acts with her when she was under 18.

In a tweet, Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg, said: “We continue to fight for him and look forward to the day he is free.” He added the hashtag #notguilty.

Kelly, 53, will be arraigned under the reworked indictment. That could happen on 5 March, a date set previously for a status hearing. The trial date remains 27 April, though that is likely to be pushed back to later this year.

It is unclear why Minor 2 no longer appears to be on the prosecutors’ list of alleged victims.

Kelly faces dozens of counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying Kelly with girls.

The Grammy Award winner is awaiting trial at a Chicago federal jail near the court where he attends pre-trial hearings. He has participated in hearings in his New York case by video.

The federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial – at which he was acquitted – to get them to change their stories.

Kelly has denied ever sexually abusing anyone.

In December, he pleaded not guilty via a video feed to added charges in New York that he schemed to pay for a fake ID for an unnamed female a day before he married RnB singer Aaliyah, then 15, in a secret ceremony in 1994.

Drama surrounding Kelly’s case included what authorities say was a fight in January between two of the singer’s girlfriends living at his home in Trump Tower in Chicago. Joycelyn Savage, 24, has pleaded not guilty to punching and kicking 22-year-old Azriel Clary.

