This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

R Kelly denied bail on federal sex crimes charges

The singer was arrested last week on suspicion of having sex with underage girls and recording it.

By AFP Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 7:22 AM
34 minutes ago 1,344 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4727628
Stock image R Kelly during a performance earlier this year.
Image: Shutterstock/Montez C Miller
Stock image R Kelly during a performance earlier this year.
Stock image R Kelly during a performance earlier this year.
Image: Shutterstock/Montez C Miller

R&B SINGER R KELLY has been refused bail on federal charges related to child pornography by a court in the US. 

A Chicago judge ordered that Kelly should be held without bond after prosecutors described him as “an extreme danger to the community” at a hearing on Tuesday.

The musician, who for decades has faced sexual abuse accusations, was arrested last week on suspicion of having sex with five underage girls, recording some of it, and attempting to hide the evidence.

According to local media, federal prosecutors described the accused – known for hits like I Believe I Can Fly – as “an extreme danger to the community, especially to minor girls” in arguing that neither house arrest nor electronic monitoring would suffice.

“This risk of obstruction is real. This risk is ongoing. This risk is heightened by the defendant’s fame and power,” one prosecutor told Judge Harry Leinenweber, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

After being denied bond, the artist born Robert Kelly pleaded not guilty to the 13-count indictment.

In a separate blow Kelly (52) also faces a five-count superseding indictment in New York on charges including racketeering, as well as coercing and transporting minors to have sex.

He has not yet been arraigned in the New York case, and federal prosecutors have indicated he would eventually be brought there to face charges.

Following the Chicago hearing Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg said the artist is “obviously disappointed” to remain in custody, with the attorney dubbing his jailing “largely inhumane”.

“He’s absolutely not a flight risk,” Greenberg told reporters. “He’s in 24-hour-a-day solitary confinement… because that’s the safest place for them to house him.”

Prior to his arrest last week, Kelly had been out on bond in connection with state felony charges of aggravated sexual assault in Chicago’s Cook County criminal court.

Kelly has a decades-long history of abuse allegations, especially of underage girls. In 1994 he wed his protegee Aaliyah, the late R&B star who was 15 at the time.

He began facing renewed scrutiny earlier this year upon the release of the docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, which on Tuesday nabbed an Emmy nomination for outstanding informational series or special.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie