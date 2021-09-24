#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 24 September 2021
Advertisement

Jurors begin deliberations in R Kelly sex trafficking trial

The 54-year-old singer is accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex.

By Press Association Friday 24 Sep 2021, 10:30 PM
44 minutes ago 1,111 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5557817
Image: PA
Image: PA

R KELLY’S FATE is in the hands of jurors after weeks of testimony in his sexual misconduct trial in New York.

A jury of seven men and five women began deliberating on racketeering and sex trafficking charges against the R&B superstar today.

Prosecutors and defence lawyers finished their closing arguments this week.

The 54-year-old singer is accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.

The witnesses said Kelly subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Kelly “believed the music, the fame and the celebrity meant he could do whatever he wanted”, Assistant US Attorney Nadia Shihata said in federal court in Brooklyn in a fiery rebuttal to the defence’s closing argument that portrayed Kelly as a victim of false accusations.

She added: “He’s not a genius, he’s a criminal, a predator.”

She added that his alleged victims “aren’t groupies or gold diggers, they’re human beings”.

After Shihata finished, US District Judge Ann Donnelly started her final instructions for jurors, who later began deliberating.

Kelly, perhaps best known for the 1996 smash hit I Believe I Can Fly has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges accusing him of abusing women, girls and boys for more than two decades.

He is also charged with multiple violations of the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport anyone across state lines “for any immoral purpose”.

Prosecutors say their evidence proves how Kelly, with the help of some loyal members of his entourage, used tactics from “the predator playbook” to sexually exploit his victims.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In his closing speech, defence attorney Deveraux Cannick told the jury that testimony by several accusers was full of lies, and that “the government let them lie”.

Cannick argued there was no evidence Kelly’s accusers were forced to do anything against their will.

Instead, Mr Cannick said, Kelly’s girlfriends stuck around because he spoiled them with free air travel, shopping sprees and fancy dinners — treatment that belied the predator label.

“He gave them a lavish lifestyle,” he said. “That’s not what a predator is supposed to do.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie