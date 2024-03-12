Advertisement
Rachael Blackmore. Tom Maher/INPHO
Horse Racing

Rachael Blackmore wins Cheltenham Festival opener

First Irish winner of the festival.
29 minutes ago

SLADE STEEL WAS an impressive winner for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle as the 2024 Cheltenham Festival got under way.

The 7-2 chance travelled in the middle of the field and stalked the leaders before mounting a challenge on the turn for home.

Then he began to pick off the horses ahead of him and jumped into the lead before accelerating again up the hill when strongly challenged by Mystical Power, taking top honours by a length and a half.

“I’m delighted with him, Rachael gave him a super ride and fair play to the Robcour team – they said Ballyburn has beaten us twice and we need to just avoid him, so that’s what we did and it’s worked out really well for us,” said De Bromhead.

Press Association
