Senior military officer will tell army officers' conference: 'We are struggling, and we need help'

THE GENERAL SECRETARY of a group representing military officers will tell the association’s conference today “we are struggling, and we need help”.

Lieutenant Colonel Conor King will tell delegates today that nothing has changed and the crisis in the military is made worse by a focus on recruitment over the retention of experienced staff, who continue to leave the forces.

Day two of the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco) conference is taking place today in Carlow. Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers has replaced Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who has made a trip to the Middle East.

The conference will also hear from the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Seán Clancy.

King will tell the meeting today that the Defence Forces continues to do more with less and members keep “stepping up to meet increased demands”.

King and Raco’s President Commandant Martin Ryan are calling for the Minister for Defence to recognise, prioritise and reform the fundamental rights of Defence Force members and turn the tide on force attrition.

They will also say that there is a need for swift action in the reform programme being planned by the Department of Defence.

But Lieutenant Colonel King said that the Defence Forces crisis in retention of critical staff is directly linked to workplace conditions.

He will say in his speech: “Imagine what could be achieved if the Defence Forces was properly resourced for its current establishment, never mind the 2028 ambitions? Without adequately trained, motivated, and incentivised personnel, the Defence Forces cannot contribute anything,”

As reported by The Journal yesterday, Raco released details of a Workplace Climate in the Defence Forces taken by its membership of officers. It cited 97% of respondents stating the government should do more to promote and support the Defence Forces, with 95% stating that there should be a be a full-time Minister for Defence.

Ryan will say in his speech today: “The recent successful inter-agency operation off the Cork coast was an example of all that is good in the Defence Forces demonstrating our high levels of expertise and can-do attitude.

“Given our depleted capability in terms of personnel and the impact that this has on all other capabilities we must continue to challenge Government in the context that such an operation may not be possible in the future.”

Strength

The conference has heard that there are currently 7,671 personnel in the Defence Forces – the required strength for the Irish military has been said to be 9,600.

King will say today in his speech that the 2028 ambition of 11,500 personnel will not be achieved with current workplace measures as he believes staff will continue to leave the organisation.

“Our members agree that recruitment is important and necessary, but not as vital as retention. Expertise, in any field, never mind the complex world of defence, can only be developed through experience,” he will say.

King’s speech will also say that 500 Raco officers, or about 40% of its membership, have five years or less of commissioned service. King said that this has severe implications for governance and supervision and increases organisational risk.

“The young men and women joining the Defence Forces today have ambition and potential, but they lack experience. Thrusting them into positions of responsibility to fill gaps without the time to gain that experience is a recipe for disaster,” the senior officer will say.

One key measure, King’s speech covers is the European Working Time Directive measure which Raco has been campaigning to have introduced across the Irish military.

This measure governs the hours worked by personnel. An Garda Síochána introduced the measure a number of years ago but the government has been unwilling to introduce it in the Irish Defence Forces.

King said there is a direct correlation between retention and the absence of the Working Time Directive in the Defence Forces.

“Our members do not have a right to overtime or time-off-in-lieu, a fundamental right afforded to all other public sector staff. RACO members often work 70-hour weeks.

“Highly educated and experienced personnel are leaving for better conditions and work life balance in the public sector or moving outside to the private sector,” the speech will say.

The recent survey found that 36% of Commissioned Officers are now in favour of a right to take industrial action.

King will say: “Our members simply ask you Minister to ensure that the management side keep their promise, as it is only by working together that we will make Óglaigh na hÉireann the true employer of choice that it must become – one that is reflective of contemporary Irish society; a fit-for-purpose organisation equipped to defend the State and meet the challenges of today and the future, a safe and attractive workplace where all members are treated with dignity and respect.”