Monday 13 January, 2020
Gardaí issue witness appeal following north Dublin shooting

Officers said the man was brought to hospital and that his injuries are not life-threatening.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 13 Jan 2020, 5:51 PM
St Berach's Place in Raheny.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ IN RAHENY, north Dublin, have appealed to members of the public to contact them in relation to a shooting last night. 

A man in his 30s is being treated for injuries to his arms and legs after the attack which happened around 9.30pm at St Berach’s Place in Kilbarrack.

Officers said the man was brought to hospital and that his injuries are not life-threatening. 

A garda spokeman said: “Gardaí in Raheny are asking members of the public and road users with camera footage who may have been in the Kilbarrack area, in particular St.Berach’s Place, on Sunday 12th January between 9pm and 10pm to contact them.

“Anyone with information can call Raheny Garda station at 01 666 4300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

