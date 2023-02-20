Rail campaigners call for review of island's network to be published

RAILWAY CAMPAIGNERS FROM across the island have joined forces calling for a study of Ireland’s rail network to be published immediately.

Nine different groups – representing all 32 counties – demanded that the review, which contains proposals for a number of rail lines, report be released.

The All-Island Strategic Rail Review was commissioned in June 2021 by governments either side of the Border to examine ways of improving connections between the major cities and regions.

As reported by The Journal earlier this month, the review is believed to be in draft form but publication is being held up by the impasse at Stormont, as it requires final sign-off by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan’s counterpart.

It is understood that it contains draft proposals to construct a new rail-line reconnecting between Letterkenny and Derry, as well as a number of proposals in the south.

These include reviving the disused Wexford-Waterford link at Rosslare, and to resume a service connecting the towns of Athenry in Galway and Claremorris in Mayo.

In a letter sent today to the UK government’s Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris, the coalition of voluntary rail campaign groups appealing for a way forward to ensure the release of the report saying that its findings are too important to go unpublished.

Nine different rail groups from across island of Ireland - north & south, representing 26 different counties incl all NI countiies - hav combined to demand that the completed All-Island Strategic Rail Review report be released. Below is the letter sent to Sec of State @CHHcalling pic.twitter.com/ZgO0TXYY3z — Into The West (@IntoTheWestRail) February 20, 2023

It was also sent to Eamon Ryan and a number of political party leaders in the North.

Warning that there is a danger of the document being left “stuck on a shelf” if the Stormont impasse continues, the letter’s writers propose four options for how to ensure the review is published.

Two of these are Heaton-Harris using his powers to approve the release, either through his office or by mandating senior civil service figures in Northern Ireland to make the document public.

Another option is for each of Stormont’s political parties to agree to the release of the review, while the remaining tactic would be for Eamon Ryan to allow the release of the document.

“The All-Island Rail Review report will make a vital contribution towards the planning and funding of infrastructure across this island for decades to come,” the appeal said.

It noted that over 8,000 submissions were made to the study which were taken into account by British engineering firm Arup as part of its analysis, but that these people deserved to hear the conclusions for their local area.

Describing current public transport options as “sub-optimal”, it said the review has the chance to improve frequency and coverage of routes across the country.

“And with governments on both sides of the Border committed to the rapid reduction of carbon emissions and to encouraging people to switch towards sustainable transport modes, every month that passes without this review being in the public realm represents a missed opportunity for civic society and the battle against climate change.”